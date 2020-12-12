Zubac registered four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 FT) while grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out one assist and swatting one shot across 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 87-81 loss against the Lakers.

Zubac might be destined for a bench role this season following the arrival of Serge Ibaka, but he made his presence felt on the glass in this one and paced the Clippers in the rebounding department. Zubac averaged 8.3 points and a career-high 7.5 rebounds per game last season, and he has a shot at posting similar numbers off the bench this season if he receives a sizable role off the bench.