Zubac accumulated nine points (2-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Opposing centers should never expect much when they line up opposite Nikola Jokic, but Zubac was able to collect his share of boards. Zubac's single-digit scoring total isn't out of the ordinary, as he's failed to reach double-digits six times over 10 games. The scoring deficiency inhibits his ability to record double-doubles, which is worth a fantasy bonus in some formats.