Zubac logged 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime win over the Pistons.

Zubac got off to a slow start offensively, scoring just two points on 1-of-2 shooting in the first half to go along with seven rebounds. He made all three of his field goal attempts in the second half for another 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds between the second half and overtime to give him a game-high 15 boards on the night. Zubac recorded just his third double-double in the month of December while playing a season-high 41 minutes in the contest.