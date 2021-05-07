Zubac produced 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's118-94 win over the Lakers.

Zubac was one of seven Clippers in double figures as they decisively pummelled the Lakers. Although his shot volume wasn't great, he was perfect in all five of his high-percentage shots. The emergence of DeMarcus Cousins has limited Zubac after playing virtually solo without Serge Ibaka, and the center position will likely be a timeshare between the two once the playoffs get underway.