Zubac recorded 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Nuggets.

Zubac's path to a starting role is clear this season, as there isn't much competition on the roster beyond Mason Plumlee. The Clippers will occasionally plug in backups like Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris against certain opponents, so Zubac's output will be capped often. Despite his starting role, Zubac is not in the highest echelon of NBA centers but can be a serviceable backup if he's available late in drafts.