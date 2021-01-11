Zubac recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven boards, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of a 130-127 win against Chicago on Sunday.
Zubac finished with his highest point total since January 1, as his scoring has slowed significantly after he reached double-digits in the first four games of the season. The drop in scoring can't be attributed to a decrease in playing time, as he's only seen his minutes fall slightly in January. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.
