Zubac (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Zubac has missed his team's last two contests due to a right calf strain, but he's trending in the right direction. The Clippers should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround.
