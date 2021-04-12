Zubac closed with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 victory over Detroit.

Zubac had himself quite a night, recording a double-double to go with a season-high seven assists. His passing is not typically something we have the pleasure of witnessing and it was certainly a nice surprise. Serge Ibaka (back) has been ruled out for at least the next three games and so those invested in Zubac should feel pretty comfortable rolling him out there this week.