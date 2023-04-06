Zubac finished Wednesday's 125-118 victory over the Lakers with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Zubac's days as a Laker are long behind him, but he showed up with a little extra against his former team. The big man led all players with 13 boards in the Clippers' win Wednesday, and he added 17 points to finish with his second double-double over his past three games. Zubac has scored in double digits in six straight contests, his longest such streak this season.