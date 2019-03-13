Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday
Zubac ended with 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Zubac pulled down 15 rebounds during Tuesday's loss, adding ten points to record his second double-double as a member of the Clippers. Had he hit more than 27 percent of his field-goal attempts, this could have been a much sexier line. He has established himself as the starter but is basically the second string center, meaning he should be viewed as more of a streaming option in standard formats.
