Zubac ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-119 loss to the Heat.

Zubac controlled the glass Monday, pulling down eight more rebounds than Bam Adebayo's next-best total of 10. The Clippers' center has now posted double-digit rebounds in three straight games and continues to anchor the frontcourt, averaging 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks through six contests this season.