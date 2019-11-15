Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Heads to bench
Zubac is coming off the bench Thursday against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Zubac has been held to eight points or fewer in three of his last four appearances, so he's been handed a new role Thursday evening. Montrezl Harrell draws the start at center in his place.
