Zubac posted six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

For the first time since Nov. 28, Zubac was held to single-digit points. There haven't been a ton of positives in Los Angeles this season, but Zubac has certainly played well with averages of 16.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 26 regular-season games.