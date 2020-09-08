Zubac ended with just eight points (1-1 FG, 6-7 FT) and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 113-107 Game 3 victory over the Nuggets.

Zubac offered very little outside of being a big-body on the inside for the Clippers, failing to record a defensive stat for the third time in his last four games. His offensive production has ebbed and flowed during his time in the bubble, as has his playing time. His minutes have been kept to under 25 in all three games against the Nuggets and as we have seen throughout his career, his fantasy ceiling remains capped.