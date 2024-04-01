Zubac logged 24 points (7-8 FG, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 win over the Hornets.

Zubac was nearly perfect from the field Sunday, missing just one shot from the field en route to delivering a season-high scoring mark. As if that was not enough, the big man also delivered just his second double-double since the beginning of March. Even though he's not been the most consistent producer in recent weeks, Zubac remains a steady source for points, rebounds and blocks. He's averaging 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest over his last 10 outings.