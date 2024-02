Zubac is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a right calf strain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Zubac returned to action Sunday following a nine-game absence due to a right calf strain and posted four points and three rebounds in 18 minutes during a win over Miami. His presence on the injury report Monday is likely just precautionary, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the big man take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set.