Zubac had just two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 loss to the Lakers.

Zubac started at center for the Clippers but failed to make an impact. He could be excused here given he had only one scrimmage coming into the game. Zubac should continue to start even when Montrezl Harrell (personal) returns, however, his upside is capped no matter the situation. Until Harrell is back on deck, Zubac is worth a look as a big-man flier type if you need rebounds and efficiency from the floor.