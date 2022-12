Zubac (knee) is slated to practice with the team in a 5-on-5 contact session Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac has skipped the last pair of games while contending with a knee contusion, but it appears he's in better shape as Wednesday's tilt approaches. The team should release an official injury report later in the day, which should provide more clarity on Zubac's chances of retaking the floor Wednesday versus the Hornets.