Zubac recorded nine points (2-5 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Zubac has been on a tear over the past three games, totaling 48 points, 39 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He's also shot 19-of-24 from the field and 10-of-13 from the charity stripe. The Clippers undoubtedly miss Montrezl Harrell, but if Zubac can continue to perform like this, it puts less pressure on JaMychal Green and Joakim Noah.