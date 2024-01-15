Zubac is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to right calf tightness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac was originally listed in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game despite being a late addition to the injury report, but he ultimately will be sidelined for the first time this season after feeling discomfort in his calf ahead of game time. Daniel Theis will get the start in place of Zubac and Mason Plumlee will likely see extended minutes backing him up.