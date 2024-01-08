Zubac supplied 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Zubac had an excellent game in the paint despite tough opposition from Anthony Davis, and he bested his rival by nine rebounds in the loss. Thanks to contributions from Zubac and others, the Clippers looked solid defensively but couldn't get much going on offense. Zubac and Paul George were the only players to score more than 20 points in the defeat.