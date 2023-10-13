Zubac (back) was a limited participant in Friday's practice session, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac will be able to participate in pre-practice workouts as he continues to recover from a back injury, but he won't be able to take part in the full practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, but the Clippers seem to be bringing him along slowly in his recovery process.