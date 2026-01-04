Zubac (ankle) registered four points (2-6 FG), seven rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Celtics.

Though he made a speedier-than-expected return after he reportedly suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain in the Clippers' Dec. 20 win over the Lakers, Zubac operated with a major playing-time restriction following a five-game absence. For the first time since the 2020-21 season, Zubac was deployed off the bench, though he should eventually unseat Brook Lopez on the top unit once he gets fully ramped up. Prior to getting hurt, Zubac had been averaging 32.1 minutes per contest on the season, so after being limited to just 21 minutes Saturday, he could need a handful of games before he resumes seeing his normal allotment of playing time.