Zubac (knee) is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Suns with an MCL sprain in his right knee, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Zubac has been added to the Clippers' injury report with a right MCL sprain but it is unclear when he actually sustained the injury. The 24-year-old has played in every game -- regular and postseason -- so it would be somewhat of a surprise if he's ultimately held out. The seven-foot center has faired admirably against Deandre Ayton since being inserted into the starting lineup in Game 2, averaging 14.0 points and 13.7 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per game. If Zubac is unable to go, expect DeMarcus Cousins to get an opportunity for extended minutes or for the Clippers to go small with Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum manning the frontcourt.