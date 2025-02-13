Zubac provided 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

Although Zubac's scoring total regressed, he recorded his third consecutive double during Wednesday's victory and also logged three steals, his second-best result in the category this season.