Zubac provided 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 victory over the Grizzlies.
Although Zubac's scoring total regressed, he recorded his third consecutive double during Wednesday's victory and also logged three steals, his second-best result in the category this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Monster double-double in victory•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Crashes glass in double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Nabs fourth straight double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Pulls in season-high 22 rebounds•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Cleared to play Thursday•