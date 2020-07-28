Zubac started and played 13 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 106-102 exhibition loss to the Kings. He finished with two points, six rebounds and one assist.

Zubac was making his first game appearance in the Orlando bubble after he arrived late to the Walt Disney World complex following a positive COVID-19 test. Though he never exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus, Zubac still needed to clear all health-related protocol before he was deemed fit to play Monday. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, coach Doc Rivers was pleased with Zubac's performance in the scrimmage, so the 23-year-old should be ready to roll as the Clippers' starting center when the team resumes its regular-season slate Thursday against the Lakers.