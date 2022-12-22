Zubac supplied four points (2-3 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 victory over the Hornets.

Zubac returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing two straight games due to a knee injury. After a red-hot start to the season, Zubac has seen his role diminish over the past couple of weeks. With both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, the Clippers are opting to run a smaller lineup at times with Nicolas Batum playing the center position. While Zubac remains a 12-team asset, it is unlikely he will be able to replicate what he was doing earlier in the season.