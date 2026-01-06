Zubac logged 10 points (1-3 FG, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 103-102 win over Golden State.

Zubac returned over the weekend and played with the second unit, and he returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 20 in the narrow victory. Thanks to superior play from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, the Clippers went 5-0 while Zubac was sidelined, but his return will help keep the frontcourt secure and increase the team's chances for further success. Zubac is building on a great 2024-25 campaign by averaging 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30 games this season.