Zubac was feeling under the weather and didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with three points 1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 15 minutes.

Zubac was replaced by Mason Plumlee to start the second half after dealing with headaches and trouble breathing during early portions of the game. The big man has been battling an illness over the last week and it appears he isn't completely recovered. Zubac will have two days to recover before the Clippers take on the Bulls at home.