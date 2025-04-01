Zubac provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 20 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 96-87 victory over Orlando.

Zubac recorded a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his 52nd double-double over 73 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the big man racked up at least 20 rebounds for the fourth time on the season. Zubac is having a career year on the offensive end and is on pace to average 16.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 62.1 percent from the floor. He has also scored double-digit points in 25 consecutive contests.