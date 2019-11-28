Zubac finished with 10 points, two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over Memphis.

Zubac played just 16 minutes Wednesday, contributing 10 points and not much else. He is locked in as the starting center but rarely sees in excess of 20 minutes. The strong play of Montrezl Harrell has certainly capped the value of Zubac, however, he is putting up top-100 numbers based on total value. He is far from a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but would be fine to stream in if you need blocks and rebounds.