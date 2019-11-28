Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Muted effort in victory
Zubac finished with 10 points, two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over Memphis.
Zubac played just 16 minutes Wednesday, contributing 10 points and not much else. He is locked in as the starting center but rarely sees in excess of 20 minutes. The strong play of Montrezl Harrell has certainly capped the value of Zubac, however, he is putting up top-100 numbers based on total value. He is far from a must-roster player in 12-team leagues but would be fine to stream in if you need blocks and rebounds.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Swats four shots in starting role•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Heads to bench•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plays just eight minutes in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.