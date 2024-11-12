Zubac had 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to the Thunder.

Despite the Thunder's tallest player in the starting five standing at 6-foot-6, Zubac was extremely quiet in the first half, during which he posted only four points on two attempts while being swarmed in the paint. However, the big man was electric in the second half, and he finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Norman Powell (31). Zubac's efficiency and ability to rack up rebounds has made him a consistent starter in fantasy formats, and he has totaled seven double-doubles through 11 regular-season appearances.