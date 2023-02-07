Zubac finished Monday's 124-116 win over the Nets with 19 points (6-9 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Zubac's playing time has been all over the shop throughout the season, but he appears to have at least temporarily regained the faith of head coach Tyronn Lue. The 25-year-old has received at least 28 minutes in four straight contests, and he's delivered averages of 11.8 points (on 65.4 percent shooting from the field), 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals during that stretch. While Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are healthy, Zubac probably doesn't have an ability to raise his offensive production much higher, but his statistics from the past four games otherwise look fairly sustainable if the minutes hold.