Zubac supplied 18 points (9-12 FG), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 30 minutes during the Clippers' 131-116 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Zubac and the rest of the Clippers players took a back seat to James Harden in the scoring category (55 points). Zubac ended Saturday's as the team's co-leader in rebounds, and his six dimes were a season high. In 11 games since Nov. 3, the veteran center has averaged 16.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.22 assists over 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.