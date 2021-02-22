Zubac had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Nets.

Zubac made the most of his 20 minutes Sunday, leading the Clippers' bench unit in both points (13) and rebounds (eight). He remains an unfavorable option due to the Clippers' possession of Serge Ibaka and their tendency to play small. However, Zubac is averaging 8.6 rebounds across his past 10 games and could be serviceable in that category for those who need them.