Zubac tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 105-94 win over the Jazz.

Zubac held his own in a tough head-to-head matchup with Rudy Gobert, spelling just short of his second double-double of the season. The 7-foot-1 center has been supremely efficient on a per-minute basis this season, but Zubac doesn't seemingly have the ability to pick up much playing time due to coach Doc Rivers' heavy reliance on Montrezl Harrell as a small-ball center. At this stage, Zubac is more of a deep-league option in weekly formats or a streamer for blocks or field-goal percentage in leagues with daily moves.