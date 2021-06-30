Zubac (knee) will not play in Wednesday's Game 6 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Clippers had hoped to have the big man back after he missed Game 5 with a sprained MCL, but Zubac is still dealing with pain and discomfort and will remain sidelined for a second consecutive elimination game. Zubac posted double-doubles in Games 2, 3 and 4 of the series, but the Clippers will likely have to roll with the smaller alignment -- featuring Marcus Morris at center -- that they used to begin Game 5. Both Morris and Nicolas Batum saw plenty of minutes at center, while coach Ty Lue also dusted off DeMarcus Cousins, who finished the 116-102 victory with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes.