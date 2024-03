Zubac (illness) is absent from the Clippers' injury report ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Bulls, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac was unable to play in the second half of Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Rockets due to an illness, but it appears he is feeling better heading into Saturday's game. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual role at center for the Clippers.