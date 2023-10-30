Zubac won't participate in Monday's practice session due to a quad injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac had a solid performance Sunday against the Spurs with 16 points, eight rebounds and a block in 22 minutes, but he's apparently dealing with a quad issue afterward. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Tuesday's game against Orlando, but Mason Plumlee and Robert Covington would be candidates for increased run if Zubac is sidelined.