Zubac isn't starting Sunday's Game 4 against the Mavericks.
Zubac had started each of the first three games of the series and averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest during that time. Nicolas Batum will take his place in the starting lineup Sunday.
