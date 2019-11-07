Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Not starting Wednesday
Zubac didn't start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Clippers offered conflicting reports of who would start between Zubac and Montrezl Harrell on Wednesday, and it was ultimately Harrell who received the starting nod. Zubac is making his first appearance off the bench this season.
