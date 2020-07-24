Zubac is on his way to join the Clippers in the Orlando bubble, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac has been away from the team for undisclosed reasons, but he'll be in Orlando shortly. Once he arrives, he'll have to quarantine and pass two negative coronavirus tests before he can practice. As a result, he can be ruled out for Saturday's scrimmage against the Wizards, but he could play in the Clippers' final scrimmage Monday against the Kings.