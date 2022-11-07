Zubac ended Sunday's 110-102 loss to Utah with 12 points (6-12 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes.

The Clippers are currently playing with a very tight rotation, so Zubac is manning the center spot with very little competition. Aside from occasional situations when a small-ball approach is the sensible strategy, Zubac will be in line for 25-to-30 minutes regularly. The boosted workload has the big man off to the best statistical start of his career.