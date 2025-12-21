Zubac sustained a Grade 2 left ankle sprain during the Clippers' 103-88 win over the Lakers on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Zubac sustained the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game, and further tests diagnosed the veteran center with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. The injury will keep him sidelined through mid-January and opens the door for Brook Lopez to enter the Clippers' starting lineup. Kobe Brown -- who has played just four minutes over the Clippers' last two games -- could also see a significant boost in playing time off the bench for as long as Zubac is sidelined.