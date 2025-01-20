Zubac won't play Monday against the Bulls due to a left eye corneal abrasion, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac played through a back injury in Sunday's 116-102 win over the Lakers, finishing with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes. However, he was poked in the eye during that contest, so the Clippers will give him the night off in the second leg of a back-to-back set. With Zubac sidelined, Mo Bamba and Nicolas Batum will likely cover most of the minutes at center.