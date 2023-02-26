Zubac (calf) will not play Sunday at Denver, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A right calf strain will keep the starting center out for a second straight game, which will presumably keep Mason Plumlee in the starting five. Zubac's next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
