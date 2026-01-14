Zubac won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac sat out the final minutes of Monday's 117-109 victory over Charlotte, and he's now sidelined altogether for Wednesday. The 28-year-old big man can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt in Toronto. Brook Lopez seems to be the most likely choice to replace Zubac in the first unit, having averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest through six games as a starter this season.