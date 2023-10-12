Zubac (back) participated in some drills during Thursday's practice session, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

A previous report indicated that Zubac wouldn't participate in practice, but coach Tyronn Lue clarified that the center still participated in some drills. Although he wasn't a full participant in practice, Zubac appears to be progressing well in his recovery. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets.