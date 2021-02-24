Zubac posted 12 points (6-6 FG), 12 rebounds and two blocked shots in a win over Washington on Tuesday.

Zubac didn't miss a shot against the Wizards, and he has now gone 12-of-13 from the field over his past two games. The big man doesn't feature enough on offense to be a legitimate scoring threat, but his selectiveness with his shots has enabled him to shoot a career-best 68.2 percent from the field on the campaign. Zubac is also averaging 6.8 boards per contest and has racked up six double-doubles.