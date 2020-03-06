Zubac went for 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 win at Houston.

Zubac is not known for his offensive contributions, to the point that he's topped the 15-point plateau just twice this season. In fact, the 17 points were a season-high mark for the big man, who continues to produce in other areas such as rebounds and field goal percentages with enough consistency to remain fantasy relevant.